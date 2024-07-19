How to watch today's Port Adelaide vs Richmond AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Port Adelaide and Richmond Tigers- team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

Port Adelaide Power (10-7) will look to bounce back to winning ways on Saturday night when they lock horns against Richmond Tigers (2-15) at Adelaide Oval.

Ken Hinkley's side squandered a great opportunity to move into the top eight against the Gold Coast Suns last time out. They have now lost four of their previous six matches, falling to Carlton, GWS, Brisbane, and Gold Coast.

The Power have a strong record against the Tigers, having won the last three encounters, including a 30-point triumph at the MCG in Round 2 after coming back from a 17-point second-quarter deficit.

Richmond's setback was simply a portent of things to come, with the heavyweight Victorian outfit winning only two games this season and therefore lying at the bottom.

However, they did put in an admirable performance in their 24-point defeat last time out against the GWS Giants but were ultimately outclassed by experience and quality.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Port Adelaide vs Richmond in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Port Adelaide vs Richmond date and start time

Date Saturday, July 20, 2024 Start time 7:30pm AEST/ 7:00pm ACST/ 5:30pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Port Adelaide vs Richmond on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Port Adelaide Power vs. Richmond Tigers AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Port Adelaide vs Richmond Tigers game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Port Adelaide Power team news

Port Adelaide have sidelined key forward Jeremy Finlayson for the rest of 2024 due to a severe spleen injury. Additionally, they'll be missing Lachie Jones (concussion) and Todd Marshall (hip) for their game against Richmond, as both were benched for the second half of Sunday's match.

On top of that, the club has also declared winger and powerful kicker Kane Farrell out with a minor hamstring strain.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Richmond Tigers team news

Key midfielder Tim Taranto will be absent from the match against Port Adelaide due to a concussion sustained against the Giants, a real setback for a player who was just starting to regain momentum after being sidelined for much of the year with injuries.

Position Players Rucks Naismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown Defenders Vlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith Midfielders Prestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett Forwards Lynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau

Head-to-Head Record

Port Adelaide vs Richmond Form

Port Adelaide: LLWWL

Round Match R18 Gold Coast 96-82 Port Adelaide R17 Port Adelaide 102-54 Western Bulldogs R16 St Kilda 60-62 Port Adelaide R15 Port Adelaide 73-152 Brisbane R14 GWS 73-51 Port Adelaide

Richmond: WLLLL

Round Match R18 Richmond 84-108 GWS R17 Fremantle 105-54 Richmond R16 Richmond 70-131 Carlton R14 Richmond 49-97 Hawthorn R13 Adelaide 71-79 Richmond

Port Adelaide vs Richmond H2H Results

Year Match 2024 Tigers 92-122 Power 2023 Power 94-63 Tigers 2023 Tigers 67-77 Power 2022 Power 71-109 Tigers 2022 Tigers 77-65 Power

