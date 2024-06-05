How to watch today's Adelaide vs Richmond AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Adelaide versus Richmond AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Adelaide Crows will look to return to winning ways when they take on the depleted Richmond Tigers at Adelaide Oval on a prime Thursday night AFL clash.

Last time out, the Crows were outclassed by an upbeat Hawthorn team, losing by 27 points last time out. They have now lost 11 straight matches at the MCG, yet they return home as clear favourites. It's a long way back for Matthew Nick's troops, who are currently 10 points below the top eight and have only a slim chance of making the finals.

The Tigers, meanwhile, competed with the Cats for much of last weekend's contest, but they ultimately ran out of steam with Geelong kicking away in the fourth quarter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Adelaide Crows vs Richmond Tigers in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Adelaide Crows vs. Richmond Tigers date and start time

Date Thursday, June 6, 2024 Start time 7:30 p.m. AEST/ 7:00 p.m. ACST/ 5:30 p.m. AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Adelaide Crows vs. Richmond Tigers on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Adelaide Crows vs. Richmond Tigers AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Adelaide Crows vs. Richmond Tigers game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on subscription TV. Triple M, ABC, AFL Nation and NEMBC Media will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Adelaide Crows vs. Richmond Tigers Team News

Adelaide Crows

Matt Crouch picked up a shoulder injury in the side's defeat to Hawthorn requiring surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Tex Walker was substituted at half-time in the same game due to a recurrence of his back problem and is questionable for this match. Jordan Dawson played last weekend but looked to be carrying a foot issue.

Elliot Himmelberg is anticipated to miss a few weeks after having surgery on his cheekbone. Izak Rankine is still 2-3 weeks away from returning but is making progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Position Players Rucks O'Brien Defenders Curtin, Michalanney, Hamill, Hinge, Ryan, Nankervis, Milera, Smith, Borlase, Gallagher, Parnell, Worrell, Murray, Butts, Keane. Midfielders Jones, Berry, Crouch, Edwards, Dawson, Soligo, Cook, Taylor, Schoenberg, Laird, Dowling, Sholl, Bond Forwards Thilthorpe, Burgess, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy, Rachele, Pedlar, Walker, Rankine, McHenry, Himmelberg, Strachan, Gollant

Richmond Tigers

The Tigers have been hampered by injuries, with 40 players used so far this season, the most in the AFL. With another couple of injuries sustained last weekend, the Tigers could deploy a VFL team against the Crows.

Mykelti Lefau is the latest victim as Richmond counts five ACL injuries in the first half of the season. Marlion Pickett also exited the game against the Cats early and will miss some time on the sidelines with a calf issue. Rhyan Mansell and Jack Graham made their comebacks last weekend after recovering from injuries.

Position Players Rucks Naismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown Defenders Vlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith Midfielders Prestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett Forwards Lynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Result 3/25/23 Adelaide Crows 38-108 Richmond Tigers AFL 4/16/22 Adelaide Crows 101-82 Richmond Tigers AFL 5/30/21 Richmond Tigers 111-83 Adelaide Crows AFL 9/19/20 Adelaide Crows 33-77 Richmond Tigers AFL 6/13/19 Adelaide Crows 101-68 Richmond Tigers AFL

More AFL news and coverage