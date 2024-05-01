How to watch today's Adelaide Crows vs Port Adelaide AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Adelaide Crows versus Port Adelaide AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Long-time rivals Adelaide Crows (2-5) and Port Adelaide Power (5-2) renew hostilities at the Adelaide Oval for an exciting AFL matchup on Thursday.

The Adelaide Crows are getting their season back on track after losing their first four games to open up 2024. The Crows have won two of their past three with their loss in that period a tight one to Essendon by three points.

Matthew Nicks' Crows side finally clicked in attack this season, albeit against last-placed North Melbourne, dispatching the Kangaroos 138-81, putting up over 100 points for the first time this season.

Article continues below

They take on their local rivals, Port Adelaide, who have won five of their seven matches this season and put up a valiant fight against St Kilda, defeating the Saints 82-72 despite having just two fit players on the bench in the fourth quarter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Adelaide Crows vs Port Adelaide in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Adelaide Crows vs Port Adelaide date and start time

Date Thursday, May 2, 2024 Start time 7 :30 pm AEST/ 7:00 pm ACST/ 5:30 pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Adelaide Crows vs Port Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Adelaide Crows vs Port Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Adelaide Crows vs Port Adelaide game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Adelaide Crows vs Port Adelaide team news

Adelaide Crows team news

The Crows engineered a brutal annihilation of North Melbourne last Saturday, with only a few players failing to contribute. Luke Pedlar will need surgery on his dislocated shoulder and is expected to miss the rest of 2024, allowing Lachie Murphy to make his long-awaited comeback from injury after 17 disposals in the reserves.

There have been reports that young gun Dan Curtin will make his long-awaited debut this Thursday night after impressing in the SANFL last weekend. Inside bull Sam Berry will be available after missing last weekend due to a foot injury, after completing a full training on Monday.

Position Players Rucks O'Brien Defenders Curtin, Michalanney, Hamill, Hinge, Ryan, Nankervis, Milera, Smith, Borlase, Gallagher, Parnell, Worrell, Murray, Butts, Keane. Midfielders Jones, Berry, Crouch, Edwards, Dawson, Soligo, Cook, Taylor, Schoenberg, Laird, Dowling, Sholl, Bond Forwards Thilthorpe, Burgess, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy, Rachele, Pedlar, Walker, Rankine, McHenry, Himmelberg, Strachan, Gollant

Port Adelaide team news

Port Adelaide are dealing with injuries galore at Alberton, with forward Sam Powell-Pepper heartbreakingly rupturing his ACL against St Kilda on Friday night, which rules him out for the rest of the season.

Aliir Aliir will miss the showdown through concussion protocols, while captain Connor Rozee has remarkably been cleared fit for the clash despite a low-grade hamstring strain.

Forward Jed McEntee, defender Ryan Burton and key back Tom Clurey were all late withdrawals from the SANFL side's match last Saturday but could come in as replacements.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/07/23 Adelaide Crows 112-65 Port Adelaide Power AFL 01/04/23 Port Adelaide Power 37-86 Adelaide Crows AFL 20/08/22 Port Adelaide Power 111-55 Adelaide Crows AFL 01/04/22 Adelaide Crows 96-92 Port Adelaide Power AFL 07/08/21 Adelaide Crows 51-52 Port Adelaide Power AFL

More AFL news and coverage