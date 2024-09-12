How to watch today's Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn Hawks 2024 AFL Semi-Final: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL Semi-Final- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The opening week of the 2024 AFL Finals delivered plenty of drama, with shocking upsets and lopsided victories grabbing the headlines. Now, all eyes shift to Week 2, where two high-stakes semi-finals are on the horizon.

Port Adelaide fans were left reeling after an 84-point demolition at the hands of the Cats, with 'humiliating' being the word on everyone’s lips. The Power now face Hawthorn in a Friday night showdown that promises to be a must-watch clash.

It’s rare to see a home team step into a semi-final as the clear underdog, but that's exactly the situation Port Adelaide finds itself in after their crushing loss to Geelong.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn Hawks in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn Hawks date and start time

Date Friday, September 13, 2024 Start time 7:40 pm AEST/7:10 pm ACST/5:40 pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location North Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn Hawks on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Port Adelaide vs Geelong Cats AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn Hawks game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn Hawks team news & lineups

Hawthorn's Will Day has been sidelined ahead of the upcoming showdown with Port Adelaide, as he continues to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained in Round 23 against Richmond.

Cam McKenzie is also likely to sit out the contest, having been a late withdrawal from last week’s clash against the Bulldogs due to a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, defender Sam Frost has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot.

As for Port Adelaide, Zak Butters, who pulled up sore after last week's crushing from Geelong. The midfielder is expected to clear the test later in the week.

Position Port Adelaide Hawthorn FB Lachie Jones, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Miles Bergman Blake Hardwick, Jai Serong, Jarman Impey HB Josh Sinn, Aliir Aliir, Logan Evans Josh Ward, James Sicily, Jack Scrimshaw C Jase Burgoyne, Ollie Wines, Willem Drew Karl Amon, Dylan Moore, Josh Weddle HF Darcy Byrne-Jones, Esava Ratugolea, Willie Rioli Finn Maginness, Mabior Chol, Connor Macdonald FF Mitch Georgiades, Charlie Dixon, Connor Rozee Jack Ginnivan, Luke Breust, Nick Watson FOL Jordon Sweet, Jason Horne-Francis, Zak Butters Lloyd Meek, James Worpel, Jai Newcombe IC Travis Boak, Quinton Narkle, Jackson Mead, Francis Evans, Todd Marshall Harry Morrison, Massimo D'Ambrosio, Jack Gunston, Calsher Dear, Conor Nash EMG Will Lorenz, Dante Visentini, Dylan Williams Henry Hustwaite, Changkuoth Jiath, Ned Reeves

Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn Form

Port Adelaide: WWWWL

Round Match QF Port Adelaide 54-138 Geelong R24 Fremantle 67-87 Port Adelaide R23 Port Adelaide 80-58 Adelaide R22 Melbourne 51-53 Port Adelaide R21 Port Adelaide 148-36 Sydney

Hawthorn: LWWWW

Round Match EF Western Bulldogs 62-99 Hawthorn R24 Hawthorn 170-46 North Melbourne R23 Hawthorn 131-68 Richmond R22 Carlton 38-112 Hawthorn R21 GWS 84-82 Hawthorn

Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Power 80-79 Hawks 2023 Power 151-96 Hawks 2022 Power 56-120 Hawks 2021 Hawks 53-87 Power 2020 Power 68-58 Hawks

