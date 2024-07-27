This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
AFL 2024 Adelaide CrowsGetty Images
Watch Adelaide vs. Hawthorn on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Adelaide vs Hawthorn AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Adelaide versus Hawthorn AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Adelaide Crows (7-10-1) are set to host the high-flying Hawthorn Hawks (10-8) in the late Sunday match, as the Hawks aim to keep their finals aspirations alive.

Check out Kayo Sports with a free 7 day trial
Sign up today

The Crows recently pulled off a thrilling two-point victory over Essendon last Friday in what has been hailed as one of the best games of the season.

On the other hand, the Hawks have been in fine form, winning nine of their last eleven matches. Their only losses during this stretch include a narrow defeat by a point to Port Adelaide, where a last-minute blunder cost them the game, and a setback against Geelong.

However, they bounced back impressively, securing a gritty 13-point win over Fremantle and then demolishing Collingwood by 66 points last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks date and start time

DateSunday, July 28, 2024
Start time4:40 pm AEST/ 4:10 pm ACST/ 2:40 pm AWST
VenueAdelaide Oval
LocationAdelaide, Australia

How to watch Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

Check out Kayo Sports with a free 7 day trial
Sign up today

What channel is Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

  • Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
  • How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

  1. Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
  2. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
  3. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks team news

Adelaide's victory last time out came at a cost, as captain Jordan Dawson (concussion) and defenders Nick Murray (knee) and Jordon Butts (foot) will be unavailable for this clash.

In a major boost for the Crows, Taylor Walker has been named to play this week. Jordan Butts has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery.

The Hawks' only updates are that Cam Mackenzie, Jack Gunston, and Harry Morrison have joined their expanded squad.

Adelaide CrowsPositionHawthorn
Chayce Jones, Mark Keane, Luke NankervisFBJack Scrimshaw, Sam Frost, Jarman Impey
Max Michalanney, James Borlase, Mitchell HingeHBChangkuoth Jiath, James Sicily, Finn Maginness
Lachlan Sholl, Hugh Bond, Billy DowlingCDylan Moore, Jai Newcombe, Karl Amon
Ben Keays, Riley Thilthorpe, Jake SoligoHFJack Ginnivan, Will Day, Nick Watson
Lachlan Murphy, Taylor Walker, Darcy FogartyFFMabior Chol, Blake Hardwick, Conor Nash
Reilly O'Brien, Rory Laird, Sam BerryFOLLloyd Meek, James Worpel, Josh Ward
Brodie Smith, Elliott Himmelberg, Brayden Cook, Josh Rachele, Zac TaylorICMassimo D'Ambrosio, Connor Macdonald, Calsher Dear, Josh Weddle, Luke Breust
Caleb Mitchell, Aaron Francis, Ned McHenryEMGCam Mackenzie, Jack Gunston, Harry Morrison

Adelaide Recent Form

RoundOpponentResult
R19EssendonL 113-115
R18St KildaW 71-39
R17BrisbaneL 86-97
R16GWSW 94-78
R14SydneyL 67-109

Hawthorn Recent Form

RoundOpponentResult
R19CollingwoodW 133-67
R18FremantleW 87-74
R17GeelongL 59-110
R16West CoastW 94-33
R14RichmondW 97-49

Head-to-Head Results

DateResult
2024 Round 13Hawthorn 107-80 Adelaide
2023 Round 6Hawthorn 76-79 Adelaide
2022 Round 17Hawthorn 86-54 Adelaide
2021 Round 19Adelaide 102-83 Hawthorn
2021 Round 6Hawthorn 102-99 Adelaide

More AFL news and coverage

Advertisement