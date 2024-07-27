How to watch today's Adelaide vs Hawthorn AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Adelaide versus Hawthorn AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Adelaide Crows (7-10-1) are set to host the high-flying Hawthorn Hawks (10-8) in the late Sunday match, as the Hawks aim to keep their finals aspirations alive.

The Crows recently pulled off a thrilling two-point victory over Essendon last Friday in what has been hailed as one of the best games of the season.

On the other hand, the Hawks have been in fine form, winning nine of their last eleven matches. Their only losses during this stretch include a narrow defeat by a point to Port Adelaide, where a last-minute blunder cost them the game, and a setback against Geelong.

However, they bounced back impressively, securing a gritty 13-point win over Fremantle and then demolishing Collingwood by 66 points last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks date and start time

Date Sunday, July 28, 2024 Start time 4:40 pm AEST/ 4:10 pm ACST/ 2:40 pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks team news

Adelaide's victory last time out came at a cost, as captain Jordan Dawson (concussion) and defenders Nick Murray (knee) and Jordon Butts (foot) will be unavailable for this clash.

In a major boost for the Crows, Taylor Walker has been named to play this week. Jordan Butts has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery.

The Hawks' only updates are that Cam Mackenzie, Jack Gunston, and Harry Morrison have joined their expanded squad.



Adelaide Crows Position Hawthorn Chayce Jones, Mark Keane, Luke Nankervis FB Jack Scrimshaw, Sam Frost, Jarman Impey Max Michalanney, James Borlase, Mitchell Hinge HB Changkuoth Jiath, James Sicily, Finn Maginness Lachlan Sholl, Hugh Bond, Billy Dowling C Dylan Moore, Jai Newcombe, Karl Amon Ben Keays, Riley Thilthorpe, Jake Soligo HF Jack Ginnivan, Will Day, Nick Watson Lachlan Murphy, Taylor Walker, Darcy Fogarty FF Mabior Chol, Blake Hardwick, Conor Nash Reilly O'Brien, Rory Laird, Sam Berry FOL Lloyd Meek, James Worpel, Josh Ward Brodie Smith, Elliott Himmelberg, Brayden Cook, Josh Rachele, Zac Taylor IC Massimo D'Ambrosio, Connor Macdonald, Calsher Dear, Josh Weddle, Luke Breust Caleb Mitchell, Aaron Francis, Ned McHenry EMG Cam Mackenzie, Jack Gunston, Harry Morrison

Adelaide Recent Form

Round Opponent Result R19 Essendon L 113-115 R18 St Kilda W 71-39 R17 Brisbane L 86-97 R16 GWS W 94-78 R14 Sydney L 67-109

Hawthorn Recent Form

Round Opponent Result R19 Collingwood W 133-67 R18 Fremantle W 87-74 R17 Geelong L 59-110 R16 West Coast W 94-33 R14 Richmond W 97-49

Head-to-Head Results

Date Result 2024 Round 13 Hawthorn 107-80 Adelaide 2023 Round 6 Hawthorn 76-79 Adelaide 2022 Round 17 Hawthorn 86-54 Adelaide 2021 Round 19 Adelaide 102-83 Hawthorn 2021 Round 6 Hawthorn 102-99 Adelaide

