How to watch today's Adelaide vs GWS Giants AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

The hapless Adelaide Crows (4-9-1) will look to turn their fortunes around when they face the GWS Giants (8-5) at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Adelaide enjoyed the week off last week having picked up a 42-point defeat to the top-of-the-ladder Sydney Swans. They had the opportunity to take the lead in the game, but brain fades in the third and fourth quarters wrecked any bleak chance they had of securing the four points.

With finals virtually out of reach, Matthew Nicks' troops will look to snap a run of four straight defeats against the Giants on Saturday.

Meanwhile, GWS have the chance to sneak into the top four if results elsewhere turn in their favour. The Giants also suffered a defeat against cross-town rivals Sydney last time out but managed to whittle down a 58-point deficit into a respectable 27-point loss.

Nonetheless, they will be frustrated with their lackluster performance against a rival team and will seek to make wrongs right here. Only four points separate sixth and 13th place, making this practically a must-win game for Adam Kingsley's team.

Adelaide Crows vs GWS Giants date and start time

Date Saturday, June 29, 2024 Start time 7:30 pm AEST/ 7:00 pm ACST/ 5:30 pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location Adelaide, South Australia

How to watch Adelaide Crows vs GWS Giants on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Adelaide Crows vs GWS Giants AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Adelaide Crows vs. GWS Giants game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Sports 3 on subscription TV. Triple M, ABC, AFL Nation and NEMBC Media will provide the radio coverage.

Adelaide Crows vs GWS Giants Team News

Adelaide Crows

The Crows are coming off a bye and will aim to keep their mathematical prospects of making the playoffs alive with a win over the GIANTS on Saturday.

In encouraging news, former Crows captain Taylor Walker is expected to return from a back injury, as are defender Brodie Smith (knee) and forward Elliott Himmelberg (fractured cheekbone), the brother of GIANTS player Harry Himmelberg.

Position Players Rucks O'Brien Defenders Curtin, Michalanney, Hamill, Hinge, Ryan, Nankervis, Milera, Smith, Borlase, Gallagher, Parnell, Worrell, Murray, Butts, Keane. Midfielders Jones, Berry, Crouch, Edwards, Dawson, Soligo, Cook, Taylor, Schoenberg, Laird, Dowling, Sholl, Bond Forwards Thilthorpe, Burgess, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy, Rachele, Pedlar, Walker, Rankine, McHenry, Himmelberg, Strachan, Gollant

GWS Giants

Despite Saturday's setback, the Giants still find themselves firmly in contention for a top-four finish and could re-gain at least two key players to face the Crows, with vice-captain Stephen Coniglio (shoulder) and Harry Perryman (hamstring) both set to undergo fitness tests on Thursday.

Position Players Rucks Preuss, Briggs, Madden Defenders Whitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley Midfielders Jones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen Forwards Greene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski

Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have met six times since the start of the 2019 season with GWS taking the last 4 in a row to lead the head to head 4-2.

Date Match 15/07/23 Adelaide Crows 57-71 GWS Giants 19/03/23 GWS Giants 106-90 Adelaide Crows 30/04/22 Adelaide Crows 54-113 GWS Giants 01/05/21 Adelaide Crows 39-106 GWS Giants 08/09/20 Adelaide Crows 59-47 GWS Giants

