How to watch today's Port Adelaide vs Geelong Cats 2024 AFL Qualifying Final: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Port Adelaide vs Geelong Cats AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Thursday night’s Qualifying Final pits second-placed Port Adelaide against third-placed Geelong, marking the third time in five years these teams have clashed at this stage of the competition.

A victory here secures a week off and a coveted home Preliminary Final, offering a clear path to the grand finale. The loser, however, faces a daunting journey, needing to overcome either the red-hot Hawks or Bulldogs before an away Preliminary Final in Sydney. The stakes couldn’t be higher as the 2024 Finals series kicks off with a thriller.

Port Adelaide's season has been a rollercoaster. They faced intense scrutiny, with fans booing and the coach under fire after a heavy home defeat to Brisbane in Round 15.

But since then, they've turned their season around, winning eight of their last nine games, including a dominant victory over the top-ranked Swans. Their final-round performance, a solid away win against a determined Fremantle side, was the ideal preparation for the intensity of finals football.

On the other hand, Geelong has clawed their way to 3rd place on the ladder after a season full of ups and downs. The Cats burst out of the gates with a 7-0 start, only to stumble dramatically, dropping six of their next seven games as pundits began to write them off. However, they rallied late, winning seven of their last nine to secure yet another finals berth.

But is their recent form as solid as it seems? Their run home featured some softer matches, with comfortable victories over North Melbourne and West Coast, while they just managed to scrape by against Adelaide. A strong win out west against Fremantle was followed by a disappointing defeat to St Kilda. Overall, it’s not the most convincing form line heading into the finals.

Port Adelaide vs Geelong Cats date and start time

Date Friday, September 6, 2024 Start time 7:40pm AEST/ 7:10pm ACST/ 5:40pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location North Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Port Adelaide vs Geelong Cats on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Port Adelaide vs Geelong Cats AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Port Adelaide vs Geelong Cats game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Port Adelaide vs Geelong Cats team news & lineups

Port Adelaide faces a blow as Kane Farrell is sidelined for the rest of the year due to a hamstring injury sustained in the final round. Meanwhile, Dan Houston's suspension rules him out for the remainder of the finals, even if Port advances to the grand final. On a more positive note, Todd Marshall is making good progress in concussion protocols and will undergo further assessment closer to game day.

Geelong's recent finals success has often hinged on a solid defensive foundation, but this season, their backline has shown vulnerabilities. Among the eight teams in the finals, they've conceded the second-most points, making it crucial for them to slow the game down to grind out a win. If the tempo picks up, the Power's pace could overwhelm the Cats.

On the team front, Sam De Koning and Gary Rohan are poised for a return, while Tom Hawkins and Cam Guthrie may still need to prove their fitness. Jeremy Cameron remains their most influential player, but with so much responsibility on his shoulders, the Cats could be in serious trouble if he’s neutralized.

Position Port Adelaide Geelong Cats FB Lachie Jones, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Miles Bergman Lawson Humphries, Jack Henry, Jake Kolodjashnij HB Ryan Burton, Aliir Aliir, Logan Evans Mitch Duncan, Mark Blicavs, Zach Guthrie C Jase Burgoyne, Ollie Wines, Willem Drew Max Holmes, Tom Atkins, Oliver Dempsey HF Darcy Byrne-Jones, Esava Ratugolea, Willie Rioli Tyson Stengle, Shannon Neale, Shaun Mannagh FF Mitch Georgiades, Charlie Dixon, Connor Rozee Brad Close, Jeremy Cameron, Oliver Henry FOL Jordon Sweet, Jason Horne-Francis, Zak Butters Rhys Stanley, Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Stewart IC Travis Boak, Quinton Narkle, Jackson Mead, Francis Evans, Jed McEntee Zach Tuohy, Jack Bowes, Gryan Miers, Tanner Bruhn, Jed Bews EMG Josh Sinn, Dante Visentini, Todd Marshall Gary Rohan, Oisin Mullin, Sam De Koning

Port Adelaide vs Geelong Form

Port Adelaide: WWWWW

Round Match R24 Fremantle 67-87 Port Adelaide R23 Port Adelaide 80-58 Adelaide R22 Melbourne 51-53 Port Adelaide R21 Port Adelaide 148-36 Sydney R20 Carlton 65-79 Port Adelaide

Geelong: WWWLW

Round Match R24 Geelong 168-75 West Coast R23 St Kilda 107-89 Geelong R22 Fremantle 62-73 Geelong R21 Geelong 90-85 Adelaide R20 North Melbourne 66-106 Geelong

Port Adelaide vs Geelong H2H Results

Year Match 2024 Cats 95-101 Power 2023 Cats 97-85 Power 2023 Power 110-72 Cats 2022 Power 94-106 Cats 2022 Cats 82-47 Power

