How to watch today's Port Adelaide vs Adelaide Crows AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Port Adelaide (14-7) will lock horns against their most fierce rivals Adelaide Crows (8-12-1) in the round 23 of the AFL in another highly anticipated 'Showdown' this Saturday night at Adelaide Oval.

The hosts have been in great form lately, surging up to second place in the standings with an impressive four-game winning streak.

Over the past seven matches, the Power have secured six victories, showcasing their ability to perform in various scenarios, whether it's thumping the league leaders or grinding out a result against the Demons last week.

The visitors may be on the verge of missing out on finals contention once again, but they have at least secured local bragging rights by winning the last three showdowns by an average margin of 36 points.

The Crows are gaining momentum as the season winds down, having notched up four victories in their last seven outings. If they can pull off an upset against their arch-rivals and thwart Port Adelaide's hopes of a top-four finish, they will head into the off-season with renewed confidence and a spring in their step.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Port Adelaide vs Adelaide Crows in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Port Adelaide vs Adelaide Crows date and start time

Date Saturday, August 17, 2024 Start time 7:30 pm AEST/7:00 pm ACST/5:30 pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location North Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Port Adelaide vs Adelaide Crows on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Port Adelaide vs Adelaide Crows AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Port Adelaide vs Adelaide Crows game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and also be available to watch Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Port Adelaide Power vs Adelaide Crows team news & lineups

Port Adelaide's Todd Marshall has entered concussion protocols following the victory against Melbourne and will be unavailable for the upcoming match. Additionally, Mitch Georgiades will also miss the game, prompting the Power to look towards the SANFL to fill the gaps in their forward line.

As for the Crows, forward Taylor Walker will be sidelined for the upcoming match after suffering an eye injury during the contest against the Western Bulldogs. In his absence, Lachie Gollant is anticipated to step into the lineup and take on the forward role.

Port Adelaide vs Adelaide Crows

Position Port Adelaide Adelaide Crows FB Lachie Jones, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Miles Bergman Max Michalanney, Mark Keane, Mitchell Hinge HB Logan Evans, Aliir Aliir, Dan Houston Hugh Bond, Nick Murray, Josh Worrell C Jase Burgoyne, Ollie Wines, Willem Drew Ben Keays, Rory Laird, Lachlan Sholl HF Darcy Byrne-Jones, Esava Ratugolea, Willie Rioli Daniel Curtin, Riley Thilthorpe, Izak Rankine FF Travis Boak, Charlie Dixon, Connor Rozee Sam Berry, Darcy Fogarty, Josh Rachele FOL Jordon Sweet, Jason Horne-Francis, Zak Butters Reilly O'Brien, Jordan Dawson, Matt Crouch IC Zac Taylor, Luke Nankervis, Lachlan Gollant, Jake Soligo, Lachlan Murphy Jed McEntee, Will Lorenz, Dante Visentini, Chayce Jones, Billy Dowling EMG Ryan Burton, Kane Farrell, Jackson Mead, Francis Evans, Quinton Narkle James Borlase, Oskar Baker, Ryley Sanders

Port Adelaide vs Adelaide Form

Port Adelaide: LWWWW

Round Match R22 Melbourne 51-53 Port Adelaide R21 Port Adelaide 148-36 Sydney R20 Carlton 65-79 Port Adelaide R19 Port Adelaide 116-75 Richmond R18 Gold Coast 96-82 Port Adelaide

Adelaide: WWLLW

Round Match R22 Adelaide 111-72 Western Bulldogs R21 Geelong 90-85 Adelaide R20 Adelaide 58-124 Hawthorn R19 Essendon 113-115 Adelaide R18 Adelaide 71-39 St Kilda

Port Adelaide vs Adelaide Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Crows 78-48 Power 2023 Crows 112-65 Power 2023 Power 86-117 Crows 2023 Power 111-55 Crows 2022 Crows 96-92 Power

