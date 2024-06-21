How to watch today's Port Adelaide vs Brisbane Lions AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Port Adelaide and Brisbane Lions- team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

Adelaide Oval will play host to Saturday's Round 15 AFL game between Port Adelaide Power and Brisbane Lions.

Following back-to-back losses to Carlton and GWS, the Power's status in the top eight is under jeopardy. They only scored 51 points against the Giants last time out, with only 30 coming after quarter-time.

Meanwhile, the Lions have kept their season alive by winning their past two games against the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda. They have now climbed to 13th, four points behind Fremantle with their last defeat coming on ANZAC Day against the Giants.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Port Adelaide vs. Brisbane in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Port Adelaide vs. Brisbane date and start time

Date Saturday, June 22, 2024 Start time 1:45 pm AEST/ 1:15 pm ACST/ 11:45 pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Port Adelaide vs. Brisbane on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Port Adelaide Power vs. Brisbane AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Port Adelaide vs Brisbane game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Port Adelaide Power team news

Port Adelaide are suddenly in freefall mode, having lost back-to-back matches and being one loss away from dropping out of the top eight. Coach Ken Hinkley will almost probably need to make changes, especially with Willie Rioli set to return from a calf injury.

Small forward Francis Evans, or substitute Quinton Narkle, could be the one to make way for Rioli. Ivan Soldo was brutally beaten by GWS ruck Kieran Briggs both at stoppage and throughout the game, perhaps bringing fellow newcomer Jordan Sweet back into the selection mix.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Brisbane Lions team news

Noah Answerth seems to be the only injured player from the St Kilda game, with a shoulder injury that will sideline him for at least a month. Aside from that, modifications at the Lions' Den are anticipated to be limited. Young gun Will Ashcroft could be ready as early as next week, which would be a huge help to the Lions' finals hopes.

Position Players Rucks Fort, Lane, McInerney Defenders Berry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney Midfielders Lohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville Forwards Daniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/09/23 Brisbane Lions 123-75 Port Adelaide Power AFL 18/03/23 Port Adelaide Power 126-72 Brisbane Lions AFL 19/03/22 Brisbane Lions 80-69 Port Adelaide Power AFL 01/05/21 Brisbane Lions 93-44 Port Adelaide Power AFL 04/07/20 Brisbane Lions 85-48 Port Adelaide Power AFL

