Adelaide United to part ways with Marco Kurz

A big call with their current season still on the line...

Adelaide United confirmed on Tuesday that Marco Kurz won't be at the helm next season but that the German coach will see out the remainder of this campaign.

Kurz met with club chairman Piet van der Pol earlier this week with both deciding it was best to part ways.

The meeting came after Kurz revealed last week that his calls to the chairman had been ignored for three weeks.

“As a club, we are grateful for Marco’s hard work and for helping to guide us to our second FFA Cup trophy," van der Pol said.



“Marco has our full support for the remaining games this season, as we push to secure a home final and look to go as far as we can in the Finals.



“In the coming weeks we will be identifying potential candidates and will not be making further comment on this matter until an appropriate time.”

The German coach won the FFA Cup in 2018 and is determined to end his time with Adelaide strongly.

Article continues below

“During my meeting with Piet I realised quickly that we do not have a common vision for the future of Adelaide United," Kurz said.



“Our goals are very different and therefore a renewal of my contract does not make sense.



“Regardless of this decision, it is important now to focus on reaching our aims for the season and to secure a spot in the finals.”

Kurz has been linked to the vacant Brisbane Roar job but Robbie Fowler has emerged as the favourite to land the position.

Western United remain without a coach for their first season and may now be tempted to make Kurz an offer.