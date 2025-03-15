How to watch Adelaide Crows vs St. Kilda AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Adelaide Crows versus St. Kilda AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Crows will be eager to make a statement in front of their home supporters when they take on St Kilda to kick off Sunday’s action at Adelaide Oval. Matthew Nicks’ side endured an up-and-down campaign in 2024, finishing 15th on the ladder with an 8-1-14 record, failing to reach the finals despite high expectations after narrowly missing out in 2023.

Adelaide thrived in contested ball last year, ranking second in that category while sitting sixth for clearances. However, their struggles in transition were evident, finishing 13th for inside 50s, limiting their ability to capitalize on midfield dominance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Adelaide Crows vs St. Kilda in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Adelaide Crows vs St. Kilda date and start time

Date Sunday, March 16, 2025 Start time 12:35 pm AEDT/ 11:35 am AEST/ 11:05 am ACST/ 9:35 am AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Adelaide Crows vs St. Kilda on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Adelaide Crows vs St. Kilda AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo Standard at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Premium at $40 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Adelaide Crows vs St. Kilda game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7mate on free-to-air TV and live streaming. It will also be available to watch Fox Footy and Binge on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Adelaide Crows vs St. Kilda team news & confirmed lineups

Adelaide's 2025 pre-season campaign got off to a promising start with a hard-fought three-point win over the Brisbane Lions, sealed by a late goal from captain Jordan Dawson, who finished with 24 disposals and two majors. Darcy Fogarty proved a handful up forward, booting three goals, while Matt Crouch was prolific through the midfield with 29 touches.

As Round 1 approaches, the Crows enjoy a near-clean bill of health, with only reserve ruckman Kieran Strachan unavailable. Izak Rankine is set for increased midfield minutes, while offseason additions Alex Neal-Bullen and James Peatling bolster the second rotation. A shift to half-back for Rory Laird provides defensive stability, while youngsters Sid Draper and Dan Curtin are pressing for senior debuts. Riley Thilthorpe, Jake Soligo, and Peatling have all stood out in match simulations.

On the other hand, St Kilda's preparations have been marred by injuries to key personnel. Mitch Owens is managing a shoulder issue, Cooper Sharman requires thumb surgery, and Max King is in doubt for the season opener as he recovers from knee surgery. Despite the setbacks, ruckman Rowan Marshall and defender Jack Sinclair are expected to feature in Round 1, but Liam Henry will remain sidelined as he rehabs a knee injury. Meanwhile, Dougal Howard, Mattaes Phillipou, and Paddy Dow are all facing extended spells on the sidelines, with Howard out for three months, Phillipou set to miss up to four, and Dow recovering from a knee infection.

Among the bright spots for the Saints, young prospects Hugo Garcia and Hugh Boxshall have turned heads in pre-season and are pushing for selection. Irish recruit Liam O’Connell looms as a surprise Round 1 inclusion, while Tobie Travaglia, Max Hall, and Harry Boyd could also be called upon to cover the absences of Sharman or King.

Position Adelaide Crows St. Kilda FB J. Worrell, M. Keane, R. Laird C. Wilkie, Z. Cordy, J. Webster HB W. Milera, N. Murray, M. Michalanney J. Sinclair, N. Wanganeen-Milera, A. Hastie C I. Cumming, J. Dawson - C, L. Sholl M. Windhager, H. Garcia, B. Hill HF B. Keays, R. Thilthorpe, I. Rankine H. Clark, R. Byrnes, M. Wood FF D. Fogarty, T. Walker, A. Neal-Bullen D. Wilson, A. Caminiti, J. Higgins FOL R. O’Brien, J. Soligo, J. Peatling R. Marshall, J. Macrae, J. Steele IC J. Rachele, M. Crouch, S. Draper, D. Curtin, L. Murphy, T. Murray, H. Bond, M. Hinge Z. Jones, M. Owens, L. Stocker, I. Keeler, M. Hall, L. O’Connell, H. Boxshall, H. Boyd

Adelaide Crows vs St. Kilda Head-to-Head

Adelaide holds the upper hand in recent meetings with St Kilda, having secured back-to-back victories, including a commanding 32-point win in Round 18 last season and a dominant 52-point triumph in Round 9 of 2023. Both encounters took place at Adelaide Oval, where the Crows have won seven of their last nine clashes against the Saints.

Rory Laird and Jordan Dawson have been consistent performers against St Kilda, each averaging 27 disposals in their last three matchups, while Mason Wood has been a threat up forward, slotting seven goals across his past four games against Adelaide.

