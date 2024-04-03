How to watch today's Adelaide Crows vs Essendon AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Adelaide versus Essendon AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

An exciting Friday night of footy is set to take place when the Adelaide Crows (1-4) take on the Essendon Bombers (3-2) at Adelaide Oval in AFL Round 6 action.

This is a big game with a lot at stake for both teams. Adelaide sit in 14th position on the ladder, while Essendon occupy ninth place.

Matthew Nicks' Crows stepped up the pressure in the final term against the unbeaten Carlton Blues, kicking the last three goals of the contest to hold onto a morale-booster two-point win, which was their first of the season.

Elsewhere, the Bombers returned to the win column in style after an embarrassing 69 point Gather round loss against Port Adelaide. Despite being outplayed in the first half, they remained in the contest and ran over the top of the Western Bulldogs in the second-half to win comprehensively with a 96-67 scoreline.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Adelaide Crows vs. Essendon in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Adelaide Crows vs Essendon date and start time

Date Friday, April 19, 2024 Start time 7:40pm AEST/ 7:10pm ACST/ 5:40pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location North Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Adelaide Crows vs Essendon on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Adelaide Crows vs Essendon AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Adelaide vs Essendon game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Adelaide vs Essendon team news

Adelaide Crows team news

Sam Berry is set to be called up to the 22 as a direct replacement for Matt Crouch (suspension) this week after producing nine disposals and the match-winning long-range snap in the fourth quarter as a substitute last time out.

Otherwise, head coach Matthew Nicks backs is unlikely to alter much to the squad that secured their first win of 2024 last week.

Veteran Taylor Walker & Izak Rankine in his new role starred for the Crows, combining for seven goals, whilst Ben Keays also kicked three and accumulated 20 disposals against the Blues.

Position Players Rucks O'Brien Defenders Curtin, Michalanney, Hamill, Hinge, Ryan, Nankervis, Milera, Smith, Borlase, Gallagher, Parnell, Worrell, Murray, Butts, Keane. Midfielders Jones, Berry, Crouch, Edwards, Dawson, Soligo, Cook, Taylor, Schoenberg, Laird, Dowling, Sholl, Bond Forwards Thilthorpe, Burgess, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy, Rachele, Pedlar, Walker, Rankine, McHenry, Himmelberg, Strachan, Gollant

Essendon Bombers team news

Essendon boss Brad Scott is unlikely to make significant changes to the team that defeated the Dogs handily in round five.

Elijah Tsatas was hooked off during the VFL game at halftime, which may indicate his inclusion in the senior side this week, while Lewis Hayes (22 disposals) has been making his case for several weeks.

Jye Menzie could be set for a spell in the VFL, and Jayden Laverde would likely make way for Hayes.

Position Players Rucks Draper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini Defenders Ridley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts Midfielders Parish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin Forwards Langford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/07/23 Essendon Bombers 115-97 Adelaide Crows AFL 10/04/22 Essendon Bombers 103-99 Adelaide Crows AFL 09/07/21 Essendon Bombers 84-21 Adelaide Crows AFL 26/07/20 Adelaide Crows 59-62 Essendon Bombers AFL 19/07/19 Adelaide Crows 75-96 Essendon Bombers AFL

