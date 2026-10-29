HUGE triple boost for Milan as Adrien Rabiot and key stars return for Inter derby showdown

Share Follow GOAL on Google

AC Milan have received a massive triple injury boost ahead of Saturday's crunch Derby della Madonnina clash against Inter. Adrien Rabiot, Mario Gila and Diego Moreira have all returned to full training following the team's disappointing midweek defeat to Bologna, handing the club a vital lifeline.

Advertisement

Triple injury boost for Milan

Milan have been handed a significant triple injury boost ahead of their highly anticipated derby clash against Inter this weekend, as per Gazzetta. Gila, Rabiot and Moreira have all successfully returned to full training.

The defensive and midfield trio completed the entire session alongside the rest of the squad on Thursday. Their timely recovery provides a much-needed lift for a side desperately looking to bounce back from a poor domestic result.

Rabiot makes surprise early return

The club received the incredibly positive update from their medical staff on Thursday morning following a period of rigorous assessment. The most surprising development from the training pitches is the remarkably swift return of Rabiot.

The French international was widely expected to be completely unavailable for the upcoming fixture against Inter. However, his full participation in the latest session has served as an unexpected bonus for the team. As things stand, he is firmly in contention to feature against the Nerazzurri.

Advertisement Advertisement

Moving on from San Siro setback

All three returning players were badly missed during Milan's deeply frustrating midweek outing in Serie A. The team suffered a heavy 4-2 defeat at the hands of Bologna at San Siro on Wednesday evening.

Related Topics

Next matches MIL Serie A 15:45 INT

That damaging loss highlighted several glaring physical and tactical vulnerabilities within the current starting line-up. Having Gila, Rabiot and Moreira back available offers fresh personnel solutions as they prepare to face their fierce city rivals. The squad will be desperate to put the Bologna setback firmly behind them.

Mixed news ahead of Inter showdown

While the return of three first-team players is a massive positive, Milan still face a series of major selection headaches ahead of Saturday's Derby della Madonnina. The club's treatment room remains heavily occupied.

Advertisement

Fikayo Tomori requires further medical assessment today after suffering a fresh injury problem during the bruising encounter with Bologna. His potential absence remains a significant defensive concern heading into the weekend. Meanwhile, several other established squad members will definitely miss the blockbuster showdown. Alexis Saelemaekers, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Samuel Chukwueze and Matteo Gabbia have all been officially ruled out of the pivotal clash with Inter.