Marcus Rashford faces an uncertain future at Manchester United. The club want to offload his hefty wages after a successful loan spell at Barcelona, and the England international is still hunting for his next move.

Tottenham Hotspur are chasing the 28-year-old forward with an offer of up to £40 million. They see Rashford as the ideal man to sharpen their attack under Roberto De Zerbi.

Barcelona took him on loan last season, where he scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists. A permanent deal never followed.

United, meanwhile, are keen to sell and ease the wage bill.

One problem stands in the way. United will not sell to a Premier League rival, fearing Rashford could rediscover his best form against them.

Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked, but the same rule applies to them, according to a report by Caught Offside.

Spurs finished 17th last season and badly need reinforcements after landing Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Able to operate on the wing or as an out-and-out striker, Rashford could slot straight in.

For now, the forward favours a move abroad while Barcelona keep tabs on his situation, and interest from Turkish clubs has left him cold. United may be forced to soften their stance if suitable offers from abroad fail to arrive, the same source claims.