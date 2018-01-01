Live Scores
Central Coast Mariners will be without a string of key players as their nightmare start to the season continues.

Marquee players Ross McCormack and Tom Hiariej are both out for Central Coast as is first-choice keeper Ben Kennedy and winger Tommy Oar.

It's much better news for Melbourne City, who welcome back Ritchie De Laet and Osama Malik but have again left Bruno Fornaroli out of their squad. 

Here's every club's unavailable players for Round 8 and beyond...

Adelaide United

Adelaide United absentees: Baba Diawara (knee), George Blackwood (collarbone), Mirko Boland (hamstring), Lachlan Brook (knee), Apostolos Stametelopoulos (quad)

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar absentees: Brett Holman (knee - TBC) 

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners absentees: Corey Gameiro (hamstring), Tommy Oar (knee), Ross McCormack (knee), Ben Kennedy (leg), Tom Hiariej (calf)

Melbourne City

Melbourne City absentees: Michael O'Halloran (hamstring), Florin Berenguer (calf)

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory absentees: Kenny Athiu (hamstring -TBC), Jai Ingham (quad -TBC), Raul Baena (hamstring - TBC), Georg Niedermeier (ankle - TBC) 

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets absentees: Roy O’Donovan (suspension – 1 rounds), Joe Champness (foot – TBC), 

Perth Glory

Perth Glory absentees: Scott Neville (ankle - 2 weeks), Alex Grant (foot - 2 weeks), Matthew Spiranovic (hamstring - 1 week)

Sydney FC

Sydney FC absentees: Ben Warland (foot – 3 weeks), Trent Buhagiar (ACL – indefinite), Chris Zuvela (knee – indefinite)

Wellington Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix absentees: N/A

Western Sydney Wanderers

Western Sydney Wanderers absentees: Mark Bridge (calf – 2 weeks), Ruon Tongyik (injury - 1 weeks)

