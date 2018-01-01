A-League injury ward: Mariners injury nightmare

Goal casts an eye over every A-League player stuck on the sidelines this weekend

Central Coast Mariners will be without a string of key players as their nightmare start to the season continues.

Marquee players Ross McCormack and Tom Hiariej are both out for Central Coast as is first-choice keeper Ben Kennedy and winger Tommy Oar.

It's much better news for Melbourne City, who welcome back Ritchie De Laet and Osama Malik but have again left Bruno Fornaroli out of their squad.

Here's every club's unavailable players for Round 8 and beyond...

Adelaide United absentees: Baba Diawara (knee), George Blackwood (collarbone), Mirko Boland (hamstring), Lachlan Brook (knee), Apostolos Stametelopoulos (quad)

Brisbane Roar absentees: Brett Holman (knee - TBC)

Central Coast Mariners absentees: Corey Gameiro (hamstring), Tommy Oar (knee), Ross McCormack (knee), Ben Kennedy (leg), Tom Hiariej (calf)

Melbourne City absentees: Michael O'Halloran (hamstring), Florin Berenguer (calf)

Melbourne Victory absentees: Kenny Athiu (hamstring -TBC), Jai Ingham (quad -TBC), Raul Baena (hamstring - TBC), Georg Niedermeier (ankle - TBC)

Newcastle Jets absentees: Roy O’Donovan (suspension – 1 rounds), Joe Champness (foot – TBC),

Perth Glory absentees: Scott Neville (ankle - 2 weeks), Alex Grant (foot - 2 weeks), Matthew Spiranovic (hamstring - 1 week)

Sydney FC absentees: Ben Warland (foot – 3 weeks), Trent Buhagiar (ACL – indefinite), Chris Zuvela (knee – indefinite) Article continues below

Wellington Phoenix absentees: N/A