A-League Men
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
B. Kraev 44'B. Borrello 76'N. Milanovic 87'M. Antonsson 90' + 4'
N. Velupillay 34'R. Piscopo 41'
(HT 1-2) (FT 4-2)

Western Sydney Wanderers FC vs Melbourne VictoryResults & stats,