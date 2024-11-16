World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
D. Sanchez 57' (og)R. Aguirre 60'M. Ugarte 90' + 11'
J. Quintero 31'A. Gomez 90' + 6'
(HT 0-1) (FT 3-2)

Uruguay vs ColombiaResults & stats,