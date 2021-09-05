World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logo
1 - 7
FT
team-logo
N. Nanni 48'
R. Lewandowski 4', 21'K. Swiderski 16'K. Linetty 44'A. Buksa 67', 90' + 2', 90' + 4'
(HT 0-4) (FT 1-7)

San Marino vs PolandResults & stats,