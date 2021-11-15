World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logo
0 - 10
FT
team-logo
H. Maguire 6'F. Fabbri 15' (og)H. Kane 27' (pen), 32', 39' (pen), 42'E. Smith Rowe 58'T. Mings 69'T. Abraham 78'B. Saka 79'
(HT 0-6) (FT 0-10)

San Marino vs EnglandResults & stats,