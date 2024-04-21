A-League Men
team-logo
3 - 4
FT
team-logo
Adam Taggart 23', 47'David Williams 90' + 3'
Matthew Grimaldi 4'Riku Danzaki 65'Abel Walatee 74'Oli Lavale 90' + 2'
(HT 1-1) (FT 3-4)

Perth Glory vs Western United FCResults & stats,