World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
I. Nicolaescu 67'M. Caimacov 90' + 1'
R. Peetson 19'R. Sappinen 30'M. Kaeit 70'
(HT 0-2) (FT 2-3)

Moldova vs EstoniaResults & stats,