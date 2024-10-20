A-League Men
team-logo
6 - 1
FT
team-logo
J. Drew 7'J. Hollman 10'T. Uskok 21'M. Jakolis 30', 45' + 1'V. Germain 61'
A. Bugarija 73'
(HT 5-0) (FT 6-1)

Macarthur FC vs Perth GloryResults & stats,