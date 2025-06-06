Friendlies
team-logo
5 - 2
FT
team-logo
L. Dellova 23'M. Vojvoda 61' (pen)L. Emerllahu 72'A. Rrahmani 90', 90' + 3'
A. Saipi 8' (og)E. Spertsyan 28'
(HT 1-2) (FT 5-2)

Kosovo vs ArmeniaResults & stats,