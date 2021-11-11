World Cup Qualification UEFA
9 - 0
FT
I. Gundogan 11' (pen)D. Kaufmann 20' (og)L. Sane 22', 49'M. Reus 23'Thomas Muller 76', 86'R. Baku 80'M. Goppel 89' (og)
(HT 4-0) (FT 9-0)

