World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logo
8 - 0
FT
team-logo
K. Mbappe 6', 12', 32', 87'K. Benzema 55', 59'A. Rabiot 75'A. Griezmann 84' (pen)
(HT 3-0) (FT 8-0)

France vs KazakhstanResults & stats,