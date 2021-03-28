World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logo
8 - 0
FT
team-logo
K. Dolberg 19' (pen), 48'M. Damsgaard 22', 29'J. Stryger Larsen 35'M. Jensen 39'R. Skov 81'M. Ingvartsen 89'
(HT 5-0) (FT 8-0)

Denmark vs MoldovaResults & stats,