A-League Men
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
Jacob Farrell 28'Alou Kuol 39'Marco Tulio 45' + 4' (pen), 90' + 1' (pen)
Adam Taggart 18'Stefan Colakovski 52'
(HT 3-1) (FT 4-2)

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth GloryResults & stats,