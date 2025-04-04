A-League Men
team-logo
1 - 5
FT
team-logo
A. Abubakar-Ankra 28'
M. Jakolis 44', 55', 73'J. Hollman 68'H. Sawyer 90' + 7'
(HT 1-1) (FT 1-5)

Brisbane Roar FC vs Macarthur FCResults & stats,