Copa del Rey
team-logo
0 - 6
FT
team-logo
Radamel Falcao 8' (pen), 16'Sergio Camello 40'Bebé 62', 79'Andrei Ratiu 68'
(HT 0-3) (FT 0-6)

Atletico de Lugones vs Rayo VallecanoResults & stats,