World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logo
1 - 4
FT
team-logo
M. Pujol 90' + 3' (pen)
A. Fiola 45' + 2'D. Gazdag 51'L. Kleinheisler 58'L. Nego 90'
(HT 0-1) (FT 1-4)

Andorra vs HungaryResults & stats,