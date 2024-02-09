A-League Men
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
Hiroshi Ibusuki 9'Zach Clough 17' (pen)Panagiotis Kikianis 90' + 8'
Adam Taggart 31'David Williams 63'Joshua Rawlins 82'
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-3)

Adelaide United vs Perth GloryResults & stats,