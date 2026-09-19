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Zizou's youth revolution! Zidane unleashes debutants Jacquet, Diouf, and Da Cunha in bold France purge
Zidane initiates new era with five debutants
Zinedine Zidane officially unveiled his inaugural 23-player France squad at FFF headquarters in Paris, signaling a clear generational shift. Succeeding Didier Deschamps after his 12-year tenure, the new head coach handed maiden senior international call-ups to Jeremy Jacquet, Andy Diouf, Lucas Da Cunha, Guillaume Restes, and Esteban Lepaul.
The five debutants will report directly to the national football centre at Clairefontaine on Monday.
Zidane preferred a compact 23-man group to ensure every player remains actively involved throughout the upcoming international window.
- AFP
Zidane backs Jacquet, Diouf, and Da Cunha inclusions
Addressing the press, Zidane offered detailed tactical justifications for selecting his new recruits, emphasizing current form and long-term potential. The manager highlighted his familiar connection with Liverpool centre-back Jacquet while praising Inter Milan midfielder Diouf and Como star Da Cunha.
He confirmed that his primary motivation remains developing an attractive, proactive style of play with the new generation.
"They are players who deserve to be here, players I want to see," Zidane stated. "What inspires me is the game. I want to see these players and this team playing. I like Jacquet's profile a lot. I've followed him for a long time because he played alongside my son in the youth teams."
Tactical choices seal recalls and old guard omissions
Zidane expanded on his selection choices, highlighting versatility across central midfield and full-back positions. The manager recalled Adrien Truffert alongside Diouf to strengthen the outer flanks while explaining why veteran World Cup winners like N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema were omitted.
He emphasized that building for the future required prioritizing younger prospects capable of executing his tactical demands.
"Choosing Andy Diouf and Truffert is a strong choice. They are capable of playing in this position," Zidane explained. "N'Golo is 35 and I have made choices, which are different. I adore Karim, but he's a certain age. I need to see younger players and what we will do together."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Les Bleus prepare for four Nations League ties
France face a demanding schedule featuring four international fixtures in ten days as Zidane implements his tactical ideas. Les Bleus travel to Izmir to take on Turkey on Friday, September 25, before visiting Belgium in Brussels on September 28.
The international window concludes with back-to-back home matches in Saint-Denis against Italy on October 2 and Belgium on October 5.
With Kylian Mbappe retained as captain, Zidane aims to lay firm tactical foundations for his tenure.
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