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Zinedine Zidane leaps to defence of Cristiano Ronaldo and reflects on Real Madrid glory days
French manager shields former forward
The France manager firmly dismissed suggestions from the wider public that the iconic forward is enduring a miserable conclusion to his international career. Speaking at a press conference ahead of their Nations League clash with Belgium, Zidane played down the drama surrounding the striker's sudden departure from the Portugal camp in Copenhagen following a feud with Jorge Jesus.
Having overseen Los Blancos' historic European dominance between 2016 and 2018, the tactician leaned on that shared legacy to reaffirm his enduring respect for his former charge.
- AFLOSPORT
Legendary coach lauds exceptional achievements
Dismissing the wave of sharp criticism directed at the forward, Zidane stated during his press conference: "No, I think he should be congratulated on his great career. What he did is exceptional."
The French tactician was also eager to highlight his profound gratitude for the talisman's pivotal contributions during their time together, adding: "I was lucky to have him with me and he made me win incredible things, so I take my hat off to Cristiano.
"I will always have great respect for him, as for all players, but even more so for those with whom I shared so much time, and in particular Cristiano, who made us win so much."
Adapting rhythms in national post
While his former charge contends with off-field friction, Zidane has enjoyed a productive start to life in the Les Bleus dugout, securing away victories over Turkey and Belgium alongside a home draw against Italy in Paris.
Comparing the relentless intensity of the club game to the international arena, he explained in his press conference: "Perhaps the difference is that at a club it never stops; it is day to day, it is very all-consuming. I loved doing that, and now I have another side to it and I will try to do it this way, which will be a little different. But in any case, the desire to work well around my team is the same."
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Chasing top spot amid distraction
Zidane's immediate priority is extending France's unbeaten run to secure top spot in their UEFA Nations League group. Yet even as Les Bleus cruise under his stewardship, global attention remains firmly fixed on Ronaldo's vow to reveal the truth behind his Portugal walkout.
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