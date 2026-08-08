Injury nightmare for Brighton! Yankuba Minteh limps off as Fabian Hurzeler's squad crisis worsens despite Roma win

Brighton & Hove Albion’s final preparations for the new season were overshadowed by a significant injury scare involving star winger Minteh during their 3-0 friendly win over Roma. The Gambian international, who completed a £30 million move from Newcastle in July 2024, sustained a right leg injury early in the second half following a heavy challenge with Roma captain Bryan Cristante. Minteh initially attempted to play on after receiving lengthy treatment, but soon collapsed to the turf in pain. The 22-year-old was ultimately helped off the pitch by medical staff with his head buried in his shirt.

Speaking to the media shortly after the final whistle at the Amex Stadium, Hurzeler expressed his immediate concern regarding the winger's condition. 'Of course it’s not a great sign when a player goes off, but we have to wait for the scan,' Hurzeler explained to reporters. 'It seemed to be a hit (contact impact), not particularly in the ankle area but a little higher. We have to wait for how the pain continues.'