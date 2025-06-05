'I don't think Xabi Alonso would like me!' - Real Madrid target shuts down rumours of summer transfer as he jokes about woeful display in front of ex-Bayer Leverkusen coach
Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Larsson joked that Xabi Alonso is unlikely to sign him despite reports the Spanish giants are showing interest.
- Larsson linked to Madrid this summer
- Midfielder recalls being subbed vs Leverkusen
- Dismisses rumours of summer transfer