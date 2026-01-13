Xabi Alonso tried and failed to coach an uncoachable team - Real Madrid departure shows player power still reigns at the Bernabeu

That is Real Madrid in a microcosm. Alonso, the coach, was all about team spirit, togetherness, doing the right thing as a sporting unit. He's a man of principles, and that moment was one of the more basic ones: Treat the opposition with respect. But when managing a group of Galacticos, the individuals who each alone consider themselves bigger than their own badge, never mind that of an opponent, those principles need to be put to one side.

In 2026, the players are right. Mbappe, like Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham, are now bigger than any club, any jersey, and certainly any manager. These men are all successful brands that Alonso tried, in a quite valiant failure, to treat like footballers.

Alonso is a truly excellent coach who has shown in an immensely successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen that he is one of the game's most effective tacticians. Give him the right squad, full of more eager and, frankly, coachable players, and he can work wonders. He will, in all likelihood, land in a spot where he gets the chance to prove that his spell in Germany was no fluke.

But for this Madrid, he was the wrong manager from the start. Madrid are, for want of a better term, uncoachable. They cannot be moulded into modern, high-pressing, Pep Guardiola-esque footballers who settle for a team-based interpretation of the game. Instead, they are a collection of individuals who need to be given the right ideas, and an authoritarian figure to keep them in line.

Alonso is not that, and was ultimately outdone by the Galacticismo that dominates the Bernabeu.