'I don't wish him the best' - Xabi Alonso sent cheeky message by ex-Liverpool team-mate Javier Mascherano as he prepares to begin life as Real Madrid manager
Xabi Alonso was sent a cheeky message by ex-Liverpool team-mate and Barcelona star Javier Mascherano as he prepares for life as Real Madrid manager.
- Mascherano shared the dressing room with Alonso
- The Spaniard has taken charge at Real Madrid
- Inter Miami coach doesn't "wish him the best"