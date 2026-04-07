Wrexham loanee Conor Coady discharged from hospital after being 'knocked unconscious' by a shot during Charlton game

The veteran defender was knocked out cold in stoppage time while making a brave block to deflect away a Tom Ince shot on what was his 500th senior club appearance. Medics rushed to the scene as play was halted for nearly ten minutes, with television cameras eventually panning away as the gravity of the situation became clear.

Charlton have now confirmed Cody has been given the all-clear and sent home in an official statement, which reads: "Conor Coady has been discharged from hospital following a head injury sustained in Monday’s 1-1 draw against Watford at Vicarage Road. The 33-year-old was knocked unconscious after being struck by a shot in stoppage time. He was stretchered off and taken to a local hospital, where he underwent a series of scans.

"Coady has since been given the all-clear and was discharged this evening. The club would like to thank Watford's medical staff for their support and assistance. Charlton's medical staff will continue to monitor him in line with the appropriate protocols."