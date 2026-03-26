All eyes are on Italy v Northern Ireland, whilst keeping an ear on Cardiff to see how Wales v Bosnia is going. Tonight sees the penultimate round of the European qualifiers for the World Cup, scheduled to take place from 10 June to 19 July, featuring the United States, Canada and Mexico. If Gattuso’s side overcome Northern Ireland in the match in Bergamo next Tuesday, 31 March, they will face the winner of tonight’s 8.45 pm match between Wales and Bosnia. The match in Cardiff will therefore also have an indirect bearing on the Azzurri, who must now, however, focus on the first hurdle to clear.
Translated by
World Cup Qualifiers, Wales v Bosnia LIVE 1-1: Dzeko scores the equaliser
GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS
59' – Wales come close to doubling their lead as James hits the crossbar following a deflection off an opponent.
51' - WALES TAKE THE LEAD: Tahirovic inadvertently plays the ball into the path of Daniel James, who strikes a first-time shot from long range, catching the opposition goalkeeper off guard as he slips and is powerless to stop it.
45' - HALF-TIME: the only chance of the first half was Wilson’s shot against the post in the 22nd minute.
22' - Wales close to taking the lead: Wilson’s curling left-footed shot hits the post.
20' - A dull match so far; the home side are keeping possession but are unable to break through the opposition defence.
MATCH REPORT
Wales v Bosnia 1–0
GOALS: 51' James.
WALES (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Williams, Lawlor, Rodon, Dasilva; Sheehan, Wilson; James, Cullen, Brooks; Johnson. Manager: Bellamy.
BOSNIA (3-4-1-2): Vasilj; Celik, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Sunjic, Tahirovic, Memic; Alajbegovic; Dzeko, Tabakovic. Manager: Barbarez.
REFEREE: Kovacs.
BOOKINGS: Memic, Demirovic, Kolasinac (B).
SENT OFF: -