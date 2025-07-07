Wojciech Szczesny Marc-Andre Ter Stegen BarcelonaGetty/GOAL
Wojciech Szczesny pens contract extension with Barcelona and opens door for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to leave with Chelsea set to battle Monaco for goalkeeper's signature

Barcelona have confirmed a two-year contract extension for Wojciech Szczesny, keeping the veteran goalkeeper at Camp Nou until 2027. The Polish shot-stopper’s new deal casts fresh doubt over Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s future, with Chelsea and Monaco both monitoring the German’s situation as Barca prepare for life with a new-look goalkeeping hierarchy with Joan Garcia leading the line.

  • Szczesny signs new deal at Barcelona through to 2027
  • Chelsea and Monaco circling as Ter Stegen exit looms
  • Barca secure €25m Joan Garcia as part of goalkeeping revamp
