Winners and losers of MLS Week 1: Lionel Messi’s worrying lack of professionalism; Michael Bradley’s Red Bulls impress

MLS delivered on opening weekend, proof once again that unpredictability defines the league.

Surely, Inter Miami should start the season with a statement win over LAFC, right? Wrong. OK, but there's no way D.C. United win their opening game, yeah? No - they did it. And it simply must take some time for Nashville's new-look attacking trio to gel? They went and won 4-1 without breaking a sweat.

So, sure, there were plenty of surprises. And that's the fun of it all.

But jumping to conclusions is dangerous here. Michael Bradley coaxed a highly watchable 2-1 win out of his team. That does not make him the best coach ever - though they might be pretty good. Miami, despite losing 3-0, are still odds on favorites for the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup. This league is weird, and September matters way more than February.

Still, there are certainly some takeaways, and GOAL breaks down the Winners and Losers from MLS's opening weekend...