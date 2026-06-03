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William Saliba's World Cup hopes still alive as Didier Deschamps issues reassuring injury update - but tells Arsenal star to put Champions League final upset behind him
Deschamps gives hopeful update on Saliba's fitness
After playing 120 minutes in Saturday's Champions League final, Arsenal centre-back Saliba sparked major fears when he suffered a back injury. Following medical examinations on Monday, those fears were dismissed, assuring his place in the France squad. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Deschamps confirmed the defender avoided a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The boss admitted the player could have featured against Ivory Coast. Deschamps stated: "William is doing well, he is going to be managed. If he had had to play tomorrow, he would have played. He was ready to play. But he will not play. It is management, just like for others."
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Overcoming the Champions League heartbreak
While the physical concerns have been alleviated, the psychological toll of missing out on European glory remains a hurdle for the 25-year-old. Arsenal have fully supported their star, but joining the national camp means reuniting with five members of the triumphant PSG squad. Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Warren Zaire-Emery and Lucas Hernandez all arrived at the camp in high spirits after securing the prestigious trophy.
The contrast in emotions was stark, and Deschamps highlighted the mental recovery required for his trusted defender to refocus on the international stage. The manager revealed: "Of the six players from the final, five had a smile... and had apparently celebrated a lot. For William, it was more difficult."
Managing expectations ahead of the tournament
As an undisputed starter in the French defence, boasting 31 caps for his country, keeping Saliba in peak condition is a top priority for the coaching staff. The medical team will carefully monitor his progress over the coming days to ensure there are no lingering effects from his exhausting club campaign. Although he will sit out the friendly against Ivory Coast to rest his back, the technical staff remain extremely optimistic. Rushing him onto the pitch for an exhibition match is viewed as an unnecessary risk following a gruelling season. The primary objective is to have the defensive stalwart fully revitalised, both mentally and physically, before the prestigious global tournament officially kicks off.
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What comes next for Saliba?
Saliba will continue his tailored recovery programme as the national team faces Ivory Coast. The crucial defender could then earn some valuable minutes during Monday's friendly against Northern Ireland to build up his match rhythm. All preparations are firmly geared towards ensuring he is completely ready for France's highly anticipated World Cup opener against Senegal on June 16.