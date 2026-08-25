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‘One week he’s a nine, the next he’s a six’ - Why Man Utd have not sought transfer upgrade on long-serving star that is closing in on 250 appearances
Man Utd have bolstered attacking & midfield ranks
The Red Devils spent big when bolstering their attacking ranks in 2025, with the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha being acquired. The current window has seen reinforcements drafted into the midfield department - with Youri Tielemans and Andry Santos joining Michael Carrick’s ranks.
Senne Lammens has addressed issues between the sticks, as a reliable goalkeeping option, but no additions have been made in front of him. That is despite United being far from watertight in an ongoing bid to get back on the trophy trail.
The odd question has been asked of those filling full-back berths, with Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui operating on the right and Luke Shaw continuing to endure fitness struggles down the left. Should more funds have been put aside for new recruits across the defensive line?
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Could a right-back upgrade be found on Dalot?
United academy graduate Simpson is not convinced that Dalot should be replaced just yet, with the Manchester native - who was speaking in association with LiveFootballTickets - telling GOAL: “I’m not surprised Diogo Dalot has maintained his position for so long. Look, it's just consistency with Dalot, one week he's a nine, the next he's a six. But I don’t blame him, it's hard to be consistent when you're constantly changing position.
“If United get a settled back four, everyone will know their role, which will allow Dalot to stay consistent. He's a hard-working player, he gives everything in training. I think with Diogo you know what you are going to get, and he is still a good age. Also, Noussair Mazraoui is there for a more defensive option. I think there are other key areas that Man United need to strengthen in before thinking about right-back.”
Dalot sets ambitious Man Utd trophy target
Dalot has been with United since 2018, taking in a loan spell at AC Milan during the 2020-21 campaign. He is fast closing in on 250 appearances for the Red Devils and, with FA Cup and Carabao Cup wins to his name, is eager to deliver more major silverware for loyal supporters.
The 27-year-old Portuguese has told Gazzetta dello Sport of his hopes for 2026-27: “I mean, we all have dreams, we all have goals in our careers, both professionally and personally. But obviously, speaking of football, my goal is to win something with this club, to win a major trophy in this shirt. So I hope I can achieve that this year and bring the club back to where it deserves to be, and I think we have a good opportunity to do that.”
He added on his personal ambition: “Always the same - trying to be the best version of myself, trying to help the club as much as possible and being in the best mental and physical condition to help the team, and then trying to build the energy around me that the club needs to allow us to fight for every competition and every trophy.
“I think that’s the minimum for this club - to approach every season believing we can win every competition. And I believe we’re creating something special. I hope we can do it this season and get to the end of the year fighting for those goals.”
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Man Utd fixtures 2026-27: Ipswich next after Hull defeat
United were being billed by some as potential Premier League title contenders ahead of the latest top-flight campaign getting underway in England. They did, however, stumble out of the blocks when suffering a shock 2-0 defeat at Hull City.
Another newly-promoted outfit, in the form of Ipswich, will be faced on Sunday as the Red Devils return to home soil. Dalot may be drafted back into Carrick’s starting XI for that contest, while the summer transfer window of 2026 will remain open until September 1.
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