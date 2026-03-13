World and European champion Jürgen Klinsmann can imagine taking on a coaching role at his former club Tottenham Hotspur, which is currently fighting against relegation in the Premier League. He revealed this in an interview with ESPN FC.
"Who wouldn't want this job?" Jürgen Klinsmann puts himself forward for Premier League club
"Who wouldn't want this job? It's Tottenham," said Klinsmann, who played for Spurs during his active career in the 1994/95 season, scoring 20 goals in 41 competitive matches.
Tottenham have lost six competitive matches in a row in recent weeks, most recently the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at Atlético Madrid by a score of 5-2. Although coach Igor Tudor has only been in office for about a month, after four defeats in four games, there is already talk of him being dismissed.
Tottenham: Will Klinsmann succeed Igor Tudor?
Klinsmann would probably be one of the options on the list for a possible successor, but "no matter who you choose, you need someone who can connect emotionally with everyone, who knows the club, who feels the club, who feels the people".
Given that the club is 16th in the league and only one point ahead of the relegation zone, Klinsmann believes a quick solution must be found, with the 61-year-old open to taking on an interim role until the end of the season.
Klinsmann most recently national coach of South Korea
"To get out of this mess, they need to develop a fighting spirit, a really nasty, ugly fighting spirit, and that can only be done through emotion," said Klinsmann. "So you don't need a tactical genius or anything like that, but someone who gets everyone on board, approaches these games positively and convinces everyone that they are in danger of being relegated to the Championship."
Klinsmann himself has been out of work since his one-year stint as South Korea's national coach. Prior to that, he coached Hertha BSC, Bayern Munich and the national teams of the USA and Germany, with whom he celebrated the "summer fairy tale" of 2006.
Spurs are away to Liverpool on Sunday before the return leg at home against Atlético, followed by a league clash with Nottingham Forest, who, like Tottenham, are also in the midst of a relegation battle.
Jürgen Klinsmann: An overview of his coaching career
Team Period Germany 2004–2006 Bayern Munich 2008–2009 USA 2011 Hertha BSC 2019–2020 South Korea 2023–2024