Where next for Douglas Luiz? Premier League return on the cards for struggling Brazil international as Juventus are ready to offload €50m signing a year after transfer from Aston Villa alongside girlfriend Alisha Lehmann
Douglas Luiz may return to the Premier League having struggled to adjust to life at Serie A giants Juventus.
- Luiz tipped for Premier League return amid Juve struggles
- Brazilian signed from Aston Villa but yet to make impact
- Midfielder has been hit with injuries