Americans Abroad preview: Revitalized McKennie, Sargent finding shooting boots, and USMNT to follow this weekend

As the intensity of the European campaign picks up, here's a look at some of the stories around the USMNT's big names

Another week, another opportunity for Americans to make their mark abroad. With the transfer deadline just eight days away, the picture seems far clearer in Europe than it did at the start of the month. Most of the top names in the USMNT fold have either secured a move, resolved contract situations, or found larger roles on their teams.

Weston McKennie, having penned a new contract, can finally try to find his feet under a new manager at Juventus. Opportunities have opened up for Chris Richards at Crystal Palace and he will surely benefit from a more consistent role.

That is a welcome shift for some key figures around the USMNT setup. There still some player and club situations that need to be resolved, though -- more on that below.

Here is a look at the big names to watch, and big storylines to follow among Americans abroad this weekend...