Wesley Fofana in hot water? Chelsea have words with defender after he was caught speeding & weaving through traffic in Lamborghini in ninth driving offence

Fofana has been warned that he cannot legally drive again until completing an extended driving test from May 2027 onwards. If he was to get behind the wheel again before that time, it is likely he would sent to prison.

"At the end of the disqualification you cannot drive until you pass an extended driving test and if you drive as a disqualified driver you will almost certainly be sent to prison and that is career-ending," the presiding judge told Fofana.

The player has just under four years left on his Chelsea contract. He is manager Enzo Maresca's preferred centre-back starter when fully fit, but has started just three times in the Premier League in 2025-26 after coming into the season lacking fitness and later suffering a concussion.