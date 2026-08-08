Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1077802800.jpgIPA Sport
Adhe Makayasa

'We're the team to beat' - Inter boss Cristian Chivu sends strong warning to Serie A rivals ahead of new season

C. Chivu
Inter
Serie A

Inter head coach Cristian Chivu insists his side are "the team to beat" as they prepare to defend their Serie A title in the 2026-27 season. The Nerazzurri stormed to their 21st Scudetto last term, finishing 11 points clear of Napoli, but Chivu expects a fierce challenge from their reinforced domestic rivals.

  • Chivu targets title defence

    Inter claimed their 21st Serie A title last season, finishing 11 points clear of 2024-25 champions Napoli. That achievement saw Chivu become only the fifth manager in the club's history to win the Scudetto in his debut season at San Siro. Ahead of the new campaign, the head coach is fully aware that rivals such as Napoli, AC Milan, Como, and Juventus have made significant moves to displace his side.

    • Advertisement
  • Chivu Inter Parma Serie A ScudettoGetty Images

    'We're the team to beat'

    To strengthen their squad for the title defence, Inter have brought in new additions, including John Stones and Aleksandar Stankovic.

    When asked about their main rivals this season, Chivu told Inter's media channels: "I haven't quite worked that one out yet. It's the usual teams, the ones who want to make life difficult for the reigning Italian champions. We're the team to beat.

    "We're still missing a few pieces, and we still have a few weeks to get ourselves into the best possible shape for the opening league match."

  • Champions focus on fitness

    Integrating new arrivals and maintaining squad fitness have been the main priorities for the Nerazzurri coaching staff throughout pre-season.

    Addressing his side's readiness ahead of competitive action, Chivu added: "The most important thing so far is that we've had very few physical issues. At the moment, that's the most encouraging aspect, and we're happy about that."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • inter Getty Images

    Final preparations under way

    Inter have two pre-season friendlies remaining against Juventus and Real Betis to fine-tune their tactical stability. The defending champions then officially begin their 2026-27 Serie A campaign by hosting newly promoted Monza at San Siro on August 22. The opening fixture will serve as an early test for Chivu's side to prove their credentials under the weight of expectations as title favourites.

Club Friendlies
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET