'We'll see' - Harry Kane breaks silence on Barcelona transfer links as he admits Bayern Munich extension talks have yet to begin
Bayern contract talks yet to begin
Kane has responded to links with Barcelona while admitting that formal talks with Bayern Munich about extending his current deal have yet to begin.
"I haven't had any contact with anyone, nobody has contacted me," he told BILD. "I feel very comfortable in the current situation, even though we haven't yet discussed my situation with Bayern."
Crucially from a Bayern perspective, he added: "There's no rush. I'm really happy in Munich. You can see that in the way I'm playing. If there's contact, then we'll see. But I'm not thinking about the new season yet. First up is the World Cup in the summer. And it's very unlikely that anything will change after this season."
His response to a question on whether Bayern fans should worry was: "I don't think so."
Barcelona eye Lewandowski's successor
Kane has been heavily linked with Barcelona as the Catalans weigh up a potential future without Robert Lewandowski, who is out of contract at the end of this season and will turn 38 in August.
Barcelona have enjoyed tremendous success by putting their faith in the veteran Pole, even at this late stage of his career, and could try to replicate that model with Kane, himself 33 in July.
The former Tottenham Hotspur star is believed to have a release clause in his Bayern contract set at €65 million (£57m/$75m). It makes Kane eminently affordable in this market and could secure the No.9 position at Barcelona for the next three or four years. The only catch is that the clause has to be activated by Kane himself, obviously requiring him to be at least a little unsure about his future in Munich, and it needs to be done by the end of January.
Local reports in Barcelona have claimed that Kane is "considering" the idea.
Kane's consistent message about Bayern
Kane has openly said multiple times how happy he has been, and continues to be, with Bayern.
"I've said throughout my whole career, I'm not someone who likes to think too far ahead. I'm extremely happy here," he told ESPN in April of this year.
"I think we have a fantastic team, fantastic coaching staff and I just feel like whilst I feel like I'm in the best condition, I wanna play at the highest level possible, and this is as high as it gets, So I know a lot can change in football in a short space of time and things can happen, but ultimately my focus is here. I'm not thinking about any other league or any other team. And with football, I like to just go the flow and at the moment the flow is here at Bayern Munich."
Just last month, Kane told the Daily Mail that he considers Bayern his "second home".
He said: "We've got a great chance for all the trophies this year. Whenever you start a season with Bayern, you're favourites. We haven't had great cup runs since I've been here so we want to try and put that right. Then in the Champions League, it's still early stages but ultimately it's about trying to win the competition. And going into the World Cup, you want to be at your best.
"Bayern are known around Europe every year as one of the best and one of the favourites to win the Champions League. I wanted to test myself at that level and I’ve loved it on and off the pitch. It feels like my second home now. I'm enjoying every moment of it and hopefully it continues."
Barcelona need urgent decision from Kane
Given Kane's comments about being happy where he is, it doesn't give Barcelona the best chance. That could feasibly change if Bayern contract talks aren't forthcoming, although his current terms don't run out until 2027 and, like the player himself said, there is "no rush" on that front.
Conversely, Barcelona need it to be a rush because of the deadline in the release clause activation. But whether there is enough time for that when Kane's mind is firmly on the remainder of the season with Bayern and then the summer's World Cup with England, feels unlikely.
