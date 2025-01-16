'We are going to try' - Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal's plans to raid January transfer market after closing the gap to Liverpool with huge win over Tottenham in north London derby
Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal are looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window, with potential targets already being identified.
- Gunners lost Gabriel Jesus to injury
- Short on firepower in another title race
- Intend to bolster ranks during January